Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 140.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,455,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after purchasing an additional 137,163 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 448,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $96.81 and a 12 month high of $112.61.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

