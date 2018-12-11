Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Reduced by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,338,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,912,000 after buying an additional 542,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,850,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,801,000 after buying an additional 1,794,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,922,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,790,000 after buying an additional 2,563,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,003,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,839,000 after buying an additional 1,678,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,441,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,476,000 after buying an additional 1,459,828 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $47.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Reduced by Jefferies Group LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/vanguard-ftse-developed-markets-etf-vea-position-reduced-by-jefferies-group-llc.html.

