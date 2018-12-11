Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 138.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

