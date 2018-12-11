Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,779,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $417,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 41,423 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 881,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,098,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 545.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $95.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2855 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

