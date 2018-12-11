VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 75.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.3% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 155,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,292,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV VCSH opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

