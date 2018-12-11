Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $78,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,355,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,143,000 after acquiring an additional 198,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,808,000 after buying an additional 252,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,004,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,773,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,457,000 after buying an additional 117,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,763,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,229,000 after buying an additional 1,274,920 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. 7,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,085. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $137.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

