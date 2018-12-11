Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Stake Increased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/vanguard-small-cap-etf-vb-stake-increased-by-hilltop-holdings-inc.html.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.