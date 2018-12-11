Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $86.45 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Verge has a market cap of $86.45 million and $1.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Bitfinex. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00696185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,172,086,051 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitfinex, Binance, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Coindeal, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, TradeOgre, Huobi, Graviex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

