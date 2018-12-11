Veritaseum Trading Down 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $11.26 or 0.00332364 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $22.94 million and $1.33 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.02588330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00136591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00170789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.53 or 0.09310075 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030103 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.