Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,903,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,238,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

