Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRCA) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 12th. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $41,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 70,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $993,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790.

