Victrex (VCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,246.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,246 ($29.35) and last traded at GBX 2,260 ($29.53), with a volume of 272342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,266 ($29.61).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VCT. Berenberg Bank cut Victrex to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price target (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,638.64 ($34.48).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 128.82 ($1.68) per share. This represents a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,019 shares of company stock worth $2,367,396.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

