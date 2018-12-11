Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies makes up approximately 1.1% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.62% of FARO Technologies worth $29,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 43.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 342,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,008 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 431,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 418,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth $205,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Simon Raab sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $183,445.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,787.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $483,234 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,617. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.06 million, a PE ratio of 156.62 and a beta of 1.62.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $99.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum set a $82.00 price objective on FARO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: Factory Metrology, Construction BIM-CIM, and Other. The Factory Metrology segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

