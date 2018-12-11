Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,801 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.5% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $38,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.01.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.88, for a total value of $1,132,529.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,491 shares of company stock worth $37,767,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $12.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.88. The company had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.75 and a fifty-two week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

