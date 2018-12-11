Viking Fund Management LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 77,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/viking-fund-management-llc-decreases-position-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.