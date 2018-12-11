Virtu Financial LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.16.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.50, for a total transaction of $36,313.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,941,754.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 334,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $191.70 and a 1 year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

