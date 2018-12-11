Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 35,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 290,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/virtu-financial-llc-reduces-position-in-vanguard-financials-etf-vfh.html.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.