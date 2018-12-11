Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Stock

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 285,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Genesis Energy makes up about 2.5% of Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 16.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 68,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 187,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GEL. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 6,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. This is an increase from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

