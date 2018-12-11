Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases New Stake in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 791,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,000. EnLink Midstream Partners accounts for 5.4% of Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,637,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,840,000 after purchasing an additional 860,155 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,212,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,721 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,825,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,305,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after purchasing an additional 397,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,657,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

ENLK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 9,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.33 and a beta of 2.10. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.76%. EnLink Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,200.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $304,942.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/virtus-alternative-investment-advisers-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk.html.

EnLink Midstream Partners Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.