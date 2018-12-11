Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A (GSAH)

Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A (NYSE:GSAH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSAH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,765. Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Gs Acquisition Holdings Cl A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company is based in New York, New York.

