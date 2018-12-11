Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 27,295 NiSource Inc. (NI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,360.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

