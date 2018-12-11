Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 23,422 Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Endocyte were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECYT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Endocyte by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,548,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 270,270 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Endocyte in the third quarter valued at $402,000. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endocyte in the third quarter valued at $10,656,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endocyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Endocyte by 974.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endocyte alerts:

NASDAQ ECYT opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Endocyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of -0.01.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endocyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, VP Katherine Parker sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $105,289.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,926.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Sherman sold 28,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $437,670.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,410,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $914,014. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/virtus-etf-advisers-llc-sells-23422-shares-of-endocyte-inc-ecyt.html.

Endocyte Company Profile

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Endocyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endocyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.