Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $628,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $628,406,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $1,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 25.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 194,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

CMS opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.02. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.3575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

In other news, insider Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $25,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $198,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel-fired plants, as well as renewable energy and nuclear sources.

