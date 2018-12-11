Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.40

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 15951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

