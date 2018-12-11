Voya Investment Management LLC Has $742.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,694 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $742,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (down from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,053.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

