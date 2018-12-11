WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,780 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.13% of WABCO worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 8.6% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,490,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,488,000 after purchasing an additional 277,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in WABCO by 61.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WABCO by 9.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,931,000 after acquiring an additional 188,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WABCO by 2.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,821,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WABCO from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on WABCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised WABCO from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.82.

Shares of NYSE:WBC opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

WABCO declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

