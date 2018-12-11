WABCO (WBC) to Buyback $600.00 million in Outstanding Stock

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares on Monday, December 10th. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WABCO stock opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.81. WABCO has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.66 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WABCO will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on WABCO from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WABCO from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $153.00 price target on WABCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.82.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

