Walmart Inc (WMT) Stake Lowered by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,779 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,699.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 602,650 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 581,121 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 324,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 46,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 39.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $93.94 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Argus set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 387,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $38,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $666,084,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,030,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291,107 shares of company stock worth $1,178,295,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

