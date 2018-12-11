Waters Co. (WAT) Position Decreased by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. Waters accounts for about 2.3% of Sensato Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sensato Investors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Waters worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $209,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $1,597,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,775,959.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

NYSE:WAT traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $191.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,834. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

