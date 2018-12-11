Wayfair (W) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Wayfair from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wayfair from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wayfair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $151.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $171,182.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,799.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $33,888.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares in the company, valued at $17,005,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,099 shares of company stock worth $44,401,479 over the last three months. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

