Webco Industries (WEBC) versus Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Financial Contrast

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) and Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Webco Industries has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Pipe has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Webco Industries and Northwest Pipe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Pipe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Webco Industries and Northwest Pipe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Webco Industries $500.40 million 0.25 $23.32 million N/A N/A Northwest Pipe $132.78 million 1.64 -$10.16 million ($0.65) -34.35

Webco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Pipe.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Northwest Pipe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Webco Industries and Northwest Pipe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Webco Industries 5.74% N/A N/A Northwest Pipe 11.98% -2.45% -2.14%

Summary

Webco Industries beats Northwest Pipe on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications. The company sells its products primarily to public water agencies directly or through installation contractors. Northwest Pipe Company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

