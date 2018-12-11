Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter valued at $449,000. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMAL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.42.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

Amalgamated Bank Profile

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans).

