Wedbush Weighs in on Zumiez Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a report released on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $248.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZUMZ. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Zumiez stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $467.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Zumiez by 932.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 308,904 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 278,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zumiez by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 258,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zumiez by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 471,511 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $54,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

