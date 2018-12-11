Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology is benefiting from its robust product portfolio. Moreover, the company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across all product segments continue to drive its top-line growth. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets is acting as a tailwind for the company. Additionally, positive contributions from the acquisition of UltraSource and favorable demand conditions in Americas and Europe are major positives. We believe the continued constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. However, intense competition is a risk. Further, normalizing backlogs for the company’s component products are hurting its book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

12/3/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported strong third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have reflected year over year growth on the back of robust product portfolio. Moreover, the company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across all product segments continued to drive the top-line growth in the reported quarter. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets contributed significantly to the quarterly results. Additionally, benefits from the UltraSource buyout and favorable demand conditions in Americas and Europe were major positives. We believe the continued constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. However, intense competition is a risk. Also, normalizing backlogs are hurting the company's book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

11/30/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported strong third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have reflected year over year growth on the back of robust product portfolio. Moreover, the company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across all product segments continued to drive the top-line growth in the reported quarter. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets contributed significantly to the quarterly results. Additionally, benefits from the UltraSource buyout and favorable demand conditions in Americas and Europe were major positives. We believe the continued constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. However, intense competition is a risk. Also, normalizing backlogs are hurting the company's book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

11/27/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology reported strong third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have reflected year over year growth on the back of robust product portfolio. Moreover, the company’s expanding manufacturing capacities across all product segments continued to drive the top-line growth in the reported quarter. Further, strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets contributed significantly to the quarterly results. Additionally, benefits from the UltraSource buyout and favorable demand conditions in Americas and Europe were major positives. We believe the continued constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. However, intense competition is a risk. Also, normalizing backlogs are hurting the company's book-to-bill ratio. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

10/13/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vishay Intertechnology continues to ride on its strong momentum in the automotive and industrial markets. Further, expanding manufacturing capacities are contributing well to the company’s business growth. Moreover, management has provided solid guidance for the third quarter. We believe the continuing constraint in supply is positive as strong demand is providing the company the opportunity to raise prices selectively that ultimately benefit margins. Additionally, the strategic acquisition of UltraSource will further drive the top-line growth and profitability. However, intense competition is a concern. The company will report negative free cash flow in 2018 due to higher cash taxes, which doesn’t bode well for investors. Shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. 72,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,270. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.