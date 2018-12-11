Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,766 shares, an increase of 592.2% from the November 15th total of 7,045 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 79,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,378. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

