Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 46,866 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period.

JHMM stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

