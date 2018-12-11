Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $11.14 Million Stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.58% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 113.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter valued at $420,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $296.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.50 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other GCP Applied Technologies news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $720,792.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,908,163 shares of company stock worth $48,424,248 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/wells-fargo-company-mn-has-11-14-million-stake-in-gcp-applied-technologies-inc-gcp.html.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.