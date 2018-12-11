WESCO International (WCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WESCO continues to benefit from its solid momentum across all the end markets in both U.S. and Canada. Moreover, this remains the key driver of the company’s organic sales. Also, the company is witnessing growing contract wins in all the markets which are tailwinds. Additionally, WESCO’s robust supply chain solutions portfolio and strengthening relationship with utility and non-residential construction clients are likely to continue aiding its momentum in the market. We believe improving demand from data centres, broadband, cyber security and cloud technology projects will continue to drive the company's top-line growth. However, supplier concentration remains a concern. Further, increasing sales in international projects are headwinds for margin expansion. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WESCO International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

WCC traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $49.74. 19,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.50. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 868.4% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in WESCO International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 315,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

