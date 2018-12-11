WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,380,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,500 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 9.95% of WestRock worth $1,356,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WestRock by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 93,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $976,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 97,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in WestRock by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. WestRock Co has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $71.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on WestRock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WestRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded WestRock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In other news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $3,178,387.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

