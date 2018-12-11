Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 2552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 14.88%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards and Elton labels; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

