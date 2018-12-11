Wolfe Research Downgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.79.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.95 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

