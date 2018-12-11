WomenCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $137.00 (WOMEN)

WomenCoin (CURRENCY:WOMEN) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One WomenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. WomenCoin has a total market cap of $161,016.00 and $137.00 worth of WomenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WomenCoin has traded down 69.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000698 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,649.21 or 6.61164632 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00117566 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000107 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004361 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About WomenCoin

WomenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. WomenCoin’s total supply is 48,459,472,454 coins. The official website for WomenCoin is www.women-coin.com. WomenCoin’s official Twitter account is @womencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WomenCoin Coin Trading

WomenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WomenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WomenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WomenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

