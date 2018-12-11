Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WWD. Wood & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $80,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,389,029.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $162,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,493,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,625 shares of company stock worth $1,942,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.