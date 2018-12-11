Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wood & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $719.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,352,646.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $80,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at $18,389,029.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,977,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,435,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $10,960,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $10,912,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 11.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 918,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 95,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,965,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,523,000 after acquiring an additional 93,193 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.