WP Carey (WPC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.08.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.58. WP Carey has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. WP Carey’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WP Carey will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 77.36%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Jean Hoysradt bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $599,076.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.08 per share, with a total value of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in WP Carey by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in WP Carey by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in WP Carey by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.