WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

WPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $12.56. 4,760,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,736,418. WPX Energy has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 2.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 1,847,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,053,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,165,000 after buying an additional 391,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,621,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,472,000 after buying an additional 316,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,910,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,034,000 after buying an additional 304,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,470,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,076,000 after buying an additional 1,262,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.