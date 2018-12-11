WYNN MACAU LTD/S (WYNMY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank

WYNN MACAU LTD/S (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

WYNMY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 36,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556. WYNN MACAU LTD/S has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

About WYNN MACAU LTD/S

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

