Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 145,596.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,709 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,679 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.24 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $203.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The casino operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

In related news, Director Philip G. Satre purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.01 per share, with a total value of $1,009,498.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,301. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

