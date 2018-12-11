X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4206 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA:AMJL opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/11/x-links-monthly-pay-2xleveraged-alerian-mlp-index-etn-amjl-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-12th.html.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.