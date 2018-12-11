XBiotech (XBIT) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Head-To-Head Contrast

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech N/A -41.44% -39.54% REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -461.55% -112.99% -85.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XBiotech and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $4.01 million 37.02 -$45.54 million ($2.60) -2.68

XBiotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Risk and Volatility

XBiotech has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XBiotech and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 253.39%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than XBiotech.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It commercializes and promotes gastrointestinal products in the United States. The company's pipeline includes various drug candidates that are in advanced clinical development stages, including three Phase III-stage programs. Its principal clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA (RHB-105) for Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-204 for nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA (RHB-102) for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome; YELIVA (ABC294640) for cholangiocarcinoma, as well as targeting other oncology, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications; RHB-106, an encapsulated bowel preparation; and RHB-107 for cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

